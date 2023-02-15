KTSA KTSA Logo

Report: Clayton Perry to not seek reelection to San Antonio City Council

By Dennis Foley
February 15, 2023 1:56PM CST
San Antonio City Council

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio city councilman Clayton Perry is reportedly not going to seek reelection for his District 10 seat.

The San Antonio Report, according to its sources, said Perry will make a formal announcement Thursday to say he will not be running again for his current seat.

The decision comes after Perry took a leave of absence to recover physically and mentally from a crash in November that prompted a DUI investigation and criminal charges.

Perry is the second incumbent to not seek reelection, following Ana Sandoval who announced last month she would be stepping down to spend more time with her newborn child.

It is widely expected Marc Whyte will be the favorite in the race to replace the incumbent.  Whyte announced his candidacy for the District 10 seat Wednesday morning.

 

