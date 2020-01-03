Report: Cowboys to part ways with Garrett
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett walks the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — The Dallas Cowboys appear to be parting ways with head coach Jason Garrett, according to an ESPN source.
A source told ESPN Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones have decided Garrett will not be part of the team moving forward. The delay in the decision, according to the source, was an “abundance and care for the coach.”
The two sides did not meet as originally planned at team headquarters in Frisco Thursday after meeting Monday and Tuesday.
The Garrett-led Cowboys finished the 2019 season 8-8 — the fourth time in the coach’s nine years with the team.
Garrett’s contract is set to expire January 14th.
It is not clear if there will be an official announcement from the team before the expiration date.