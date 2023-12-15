Report: CPS Energy building 2 million dollar pavilion as customers face second rate increase in two years

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A new pavilion is being built for CPS Energy employees just days after a rate hike for customers won approval from San Antonio city council.

News 4 San Antonio is reporting that the pavilion is being built at the utility’s Tuttle Training center off Perrin Beitel.

The price tag for the new structure, 2 million dollars.

News 4 talked to CPS Energy Chief Administrative Officer Lisa Lewis and asked about the pavilion.

She says it’s going to be used by employees for lunch gatherings and for “essential business functions”.

Lewis also tells News 4 that it will be used for demonstrations and trade shows that are open to vendors and to the public.

According to the report, CPS Energy claims the pavilion is not being funded by the rate increase that customers will see on their bills beginning February.

They say that money will go towards infrastructure and technology updates.