Report: Former San Antonio Police Officer no longer charged with attempted murder in 2022 shooting of teen at Nort Side McDonald’s

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A former San Antonio police officer will no longer face attempted murder charges for shooting a teenager at a North Side McDonald’s in 2022.

KSAT-12 is reporting that when James Brennand was reindicted February 27, he was charged with deadly conduct with a firearm and not attempted murder.

Whether or not the grand jury was presented with evidence of attempted murder or voted not to indict Brennand on that charge isn’t known. The Bexar County DA’s office isn’t commenting because grand jury proceedings are kept secret.

The shooting happened in October of 2022.

That’s when Brennand, who was on duty, approached a vehicle being driven by Erik Cantu, but Cantu sped off.

Brennand opened fire on the vehicle and Cantu was shot multiple times.

A passenger in the car with Cantu was not hurt.