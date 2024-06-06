Report: Former San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association arrested for threatening candidate for city’s Fire Chief

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — We’re learning more about the arrest of the former president of the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association.

FOX 29 is reporting that 57-year-old Christopher Steele was arrested last week on stalking charges.

A police report obtained by FOX 29 states Steele is accused of sending threatening emails to San Antonio’s Interim Deputy Fire Chief Valerie Frausto.

The report states Frausto, who was planning on applying to become the city’s fire chief, began receiving emails and text messages from someone named “Frank”.

Whoever was sending the messages stated they had some “concerning allegations” that Frausto used her position as Fire Marshal to influence an inspection of a business owned by someone she had a personal relationship with.

The messages also referenced allegations of physical abuse by a former partner.

The sender reportedly threatened to use “all means necessary” to keep her from applying for the job.

Frausto filed a police report and investigators were able to trace the messages to Steele.

Steele was arrested Friday, May 31 in San Marcos. He retired as a battalion chief from the San Antonio Fire Department in 2021

Frausto is currently the city’s Fire Marshal. She has been with the San Antonio Fire Department for 23 years.