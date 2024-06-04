KTSA KTSA Logo

Report: Former San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association president has been arrested

By Don Morgan
June 4, 2024 4:55AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The former president of the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association has been arrested.

KSAT-12 reports 57-year-old Christopher Steele had an arrest warrant out in Bexar County for a charge of felony stalking.

He was arrested Friday in San Marcos.

KSAT says the details on his arrest aren’t available due to a change in Bexar County’s online records system.

Steele, who retired as a battalion chief from the San Antonio Fire Department in 2021, led a campaign to limit the pay and tenure of the San Antonio city manager.

In 2018, it was approved as an amendment to the city charter.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide updates as they become available.

