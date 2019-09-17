Netflix snaps up ‘Seinfeld’
Jerry Seinfeld attends the "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee," photo call at The Paley Center for Media, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It was a show about “nothing” but for a decade it brought in big ratings for NBC.
Beginning in 2021, Seinfeld fans can put on their puffy shirts and chill with their schmoopy when the iconic TV show heads to Netflix.
Netflix is reporting that they have bought the rights to stream all 180 episodes from Sony.
Terms of the deal haven’t been released but it’s probably safe to assume… there will be no shrinkage for the Sony Pictures bank account. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.
This means you can put your man hands on your remote control and binge watch the exploits of Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer any day of the year. Even on Festivus.
You can catch Jerry Seinfeld live before his namesake show heads to Netflix. He will be performing at the Majestic Theater in San Antonio on December 6th.