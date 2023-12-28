Report: Pregnant mother, boyfriend executed in car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The discovery of two people found dead in a car Tuesday afternoon was described as a ”very, very perplexing crime scene” by San Antonio Chief of Police William McManus, and now new details are shedding some light on why.

CBS News is reporting the two bodies, believed to be those of pregnant mother Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra, were found with gunshot wounds to the back of the head. That was the word given to the news network by Soto’s brother, Jordan Corona, with other details given by family members of the woman who was supposed to have labor induced on Saturday. Soto’s aunt, Laura Cordova, says a detective said Guerra, the boyfriend, was found slumped over in the backseat, while her niece was in the front seat holding a car seat.

“I think it had something to do with him and things that he was doing, not my daughter,” said Gloria Cordova, Soto’s mother. “My daughter just was there with him and they didn’t want… they didn’t want someone to say what happened. She just was there at the wrong time.”

Soto was nine months pregnant when she went missing on Friday. The car she and Guerra were found in was included in a CLEAR Alert that was issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety. That vehicle was reportedly found in the parking lot of the Colinas at Medical Apartments on the Northwest Side. Soto and Guerra shared an apartment at that location.

San Antonio police said the car they were found in appeared to have been parked at the complex for three or four days.

This is not the first time tragedy has struck the family of Savanah Soto. Her brother, Ethan, was killed last year.

“It broke my heart when they told me she passed away. And even knowing how she passed away, it kills me so bad,” Cordova related to CBS News. “But now I just have to think now she’s with her brother in heaven. She’s not feeling no pain no more.”

SAPD says the investigation is being called a case of capital murder.