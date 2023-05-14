KTSA KTSA Logo

Report: Rescue efforts underway after partial collapse of bridge over New Mexico river

By Associated Press
May 13, 2023 11:58PM CDT
Share

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) — First responders were searching for potential victims after a bridge over a New Mexico river partially collapsed Saturday night.

Los Lunas Fire Chief John Gabaldon said at least two people were rescued after the Los Lunas River Bridge collapsed, but others may be trapped, KOAT-TV reported.

Traffic was closed in both directions for the bridge in the community about 24 miles (38.6 kilometers) south of Albuquerque.

Emergency crews were attempting to determine whether a sinkhole under a sidewalk caused the collapse, KOAT reported.

More about:
collapse
Los Lunas River Bridge

Popular Posts

1

Ernie Zuniga, longtime San Antonio morning news anchor, announces departure from FOX 29
2

Teenager found dead at bottom of cliff on Northeast Side
3

National Weather Service calling for thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, evening
4

Bexar County deputies seize $15K in cash, drugs on search warrant
5

SAPD: 1 dead, 1 hurt after West Side stabbing