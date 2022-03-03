      Weather Alert

Report: San Antonio man caught on video after soliciting teen for oral sex

Katy Barber
Mar 3, 2022 @ 1:55pm
Photo courtesy of the Bexar County Jail / Carlos Manuel Alanis Jr

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man was arrested after he reportedly solicited a teen for oral sex.

The Express-News reports Carlos Manuel Alanis Jr. was charged Tuesday after the 16-year-old male victim told police he was offered money in exchange for sex.

The victim told police Alanis drove up to him while he was skateboarding near his grandmothers home on Nov. 4 and offered $50 to perform oral sex on the teen.

Court documents report the teen rejected the offer and began recording video as the 46-year-old drove away in his gray sedan. Investigators reportedly used the video to identify Alanis via law enforcement databases. 

Alanis was questioned by police in February and allegedly said he “mistakenly approached” the teenager and believed the 16-year-old was a “former acquaintance.” 

Alanis was charged with solicitation to compel prostitution of a minor. His bond was set at $40,000. 

