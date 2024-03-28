Report: San Antonio Police determine the deaths of 4 people found in burned down home is a case of murder suicide

Firefighters respond to the scene of an incident.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police have determined the deaths of four people, whose bodies were found in the rubble of a burned-down home, is a case of murder suicide.

FOX 29 reports that it happened March 8, in the 4400 block of Wrangler Run.

That’s where a fire was reported just before 11 a.m.

But once inside, firefighters discovered the bodies of four people.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner ruled that three of the deceased died from gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, police found evidence that the fourth person, identified as Alfredo Pescador, 44, shot and killed his wife, Blanca Pescador, and his two teenaged children, 19-year-old Leslie Pescador and his 13-year-old son before setting the house on fire and taking his own life.

Police are still investigating to determine why Alfredo Pescador killed his family and himself.