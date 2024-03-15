Report: San Antonio Police make arrest in connection with March 1 fatal crash on Highway 281

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 76 year-old woman earlier this month.

KSAT-12 is reporting the arrest of 30 year-old Dominic Rodriguez.

Police say it was around 3 a.m. March 1 when a Ford Bronco driven by Rodriguez slammed into a car driven by Eden Nuval on the ramp connecting Highway 281 and NW Loop 410.

The impact of the crash forced Nuval into a concrete barrier before her car rolled over. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Rodriguez reportedly didn’t help Nuval, and ran away as his Bronco burst into flames.

Police say the Bronco was equipped with an emergency calling system that was connected to Rodriguez’s phone.

It automatically dialed 9-1-1 and according to a police report, it was his voice telling the dispatcher he needed help.

During the call, the sound a door closing can be heard and that’s when Rodriguez stopped talking to the dispatcher.

Police say the phone and the Bronco are both registered to Rodriguez but when officers questioned him, he couldn’t provide a reasonable explanation on how the crash happened.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was booked Thursday.

He’s been charged with Collision Involving Death and is being held in Bexar County Jail with a bond of $100,000.