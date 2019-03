San Antonio Spurs' Pau Gasol (16) shoots against Golden State Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol may be on his way out of the Alamo City.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the team and Gasol agreed to a contract buyout Friday.

The move will allow him to be playoffs-eligible for his next team.

This is a developing story. Stay connected to KTSA and KTSA.com for the latest updates.