Report: San Antonio Spurs selling minority stake in team
Photo: San Antonio Spurs
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Spurs are looking for a buyer to purchase a minority stake in the team.
Variety reports the ownership group has retained Guggenheim Partners to handle the sale process.
It is not known which member of the ownership group is selling nor how large of a stake is available for sale.
The ownership group includes a number of investors, though the team is under the control of the Holt family.
Any investment would likely cost tens — if not hundreds — of millions of dollars, in case you were considering making an offer.