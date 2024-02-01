San Antonio teacher arrested, charged with sending naked pictures of himself to student

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio teacher is out on bond following his arrest for allegedly sending nude photos of himself to a student.

KSAT-12 reports Miguel Nava Jr., 29, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

According to an arrest affidavit, a student at John F. Kennedy High School told a teacher that another student had received the photos of Nava.

The teacher informed Edgewood ISD Police who began investigating.

The 17 year-old student showed investigators photos she received of Nava which showed him in the nude.

Nava reportedly admitted to sending the photos to the girl while he was being questioned. He also reportedly admitted to kissing the girl, but says he did not have sex with her.

The girl also claimed she did not have sex with Nava.

The teacher was booked into the Bexar County Jail Wednesday afternoon and was released after posting bond.

There is no word on whether or not Nava had similar interactions with other students.