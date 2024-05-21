KTSA KTSA Logo

Report: San Antonio teacher fired for using racial slur in classroom

By Don Morgan
May 21, 2024 6:12AM CDT
Share
Report: San Antonio teacher fired for using racial slur in classroom
Classrooms with desks, chairs, podiums and blackboards

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An area middle school teacher is out of a job following accusations they used a racial slur in the classroom.

According to a report from KENS 5, it happened May 14 at Omar N. Bradley Middle School.

The 6th-grade math teacher teacher reportedly showed a film called “Hidden Figures” to the class. The movie is about a group of African- American mathematicians who worked in the NASA space program.

The teacher is accused of using the “N” word after showing the film.

Students reported the teacher and following an investigation, the district released a statement claiming the educator will not be returning to the school or anywhere else in the NEISD.

The teacher’s name wasn’t released by the district but it’s reported they had been an educator for 30 years and had been with Bradley Middle School for 18 years.

More about:
Northeast Independent School District
San Antonio
teacher fired

Popular Posts

1

SAPD: Fight between married couple ends with both shot, recovering at hospital
2

San Antonio Police: Man accused of pulling elderly shopper down escalator at North Star Mall arrested in Travis County
3

Driver killed in crash on Highway 90 in West Bexar County
4

NWS: Thunderstorms likely Thursday, large hail greatest threat
5

Two workers hurt in accident at construction site on Northwest Side, both hospitalized in serious condition