KTSA KTSA Logo

Report: San Antonio to close operations at airport immigrant facility

By Don Morgan
April 23, 2024 6:42AM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio is closing down a facility at the airport that houses illegal immigrants.

City Manager Erik Walsh made the announcement late last week that the Airport Transfer Center operations will be moved to the Migrant Resource Center on San Pedro.

According to a report from KSAT-12, Walsh cited the falling number of illegal immigrants arriving in the city as a reason for the move.

Walsh says that arrivals dropped 77% between December and March.

The city owned building at the airport first started being used as a migrant resource center nearly a year ago.

However, city officials never announced what was going on at the facility, and it wasn’t until several months later that the operation became public.

City officials say streamlining operations could also stretch federal funding for the Migrant Resource Center.

The city recently received $3 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and is expected to apply for more funding.

Operations at the Airport Transfer Center are expected to wrap up in May.

 

 

More about:
Airport Transfer Center
illegal immigration
Migrant Resource Center
North Side
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Two killed in shooting on East Side, shooter gunned down victims as they were standing in a garage
2

Severe Thunderstorm Watch just outside San Antonio, New Braunfels
3

San Antonio Police: Vehicle pushed onto sidewalk during collision runs over, kills woman on the West Side
4

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman shot and killed after attacking Balcones Heights Police Officers
5

TxDOT: New Braunfels teen killed in head-on crash