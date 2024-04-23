Report: San Antonio to close operations at airport immigrant facility

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio is closing down a facility at the airport that houses illegal immigrants.

City Manager Erik Walsh made the announcement late last week that the Airport Transfer Center operations will be moved to the Migrant Resource Center on San Pedro.

According to a report from KSAT-12, Walsh cited the falling number of illegal immigrants arriving in the city as a reason for the move.

Walsh says that arrivals dropped 77% between December and March.

The city owned building at the airport first started being used as a migrant resource center nearly a year ago.

However, city officials never announced what was going on at the facility, and it wasn’t until several months later that the operation became public.

City officials say streamlining operations could also stretch federal funding for the Migrant Resource Center.

The city recently received $3 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and is expected to apply for more funding.

Operations at the Airport Transfer Center are expected to wrap up in May.