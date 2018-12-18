Report: SNL’s Lorne Michaels pulled Pete Davidson’s sketches after disturbing post; may send him to “get help”

Kailey Fellows/NBC(NEW YORK) — Following Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson’s since-deleted disturbing Instagram post over the weekend saying he didn’t want “to be on this earth anymore,” the show’s executive producer, Lorne Michaels, pulled him off Saturday’s episode, Page Six reports.

A source said to be close to Michaels told Page Six in a statement, “The decision was taken to give Pete a break on Saturday night — his sketches were dropped before the early evening rehearsals. Lorne has pledged to help all he can, including sending Pete to get help.”

The source added, “Everyone on the cast is hugely protective of him and were obviously upset — particularly Colin Jost and Michael Che on Weekend Update.”

As a result, 25-year-old Davidson only appeared twice on Saturday’s show: in a pre-recorded segment, and briefly live on camera introducing Miley Cyrus and Mick Ronson’s second performance of the night.

As for next steps, sources tell Page Six the comedian will return to the show in the New Year when SNL comes back — Saturday’s episode was its last of the season. There reportedly haven’t been any conversations about him taking time off.

As previously reported, after Davidson injected himself into a Twitter spat between his former fiancée, Ariana Grande, and Kanye West, Davidson wrote on Instagram, “i really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. i’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last.” He then deleted his Instagram account.

The NYPD subsequently sent an officer to the SNL studios to conduct a “wellness check” on Davidson, who was pronounced “fine.” Meanwhile, Grande tweeted that she was at the studios as well and was offering support — she then deleted the tweets — but TMZ reported that Davidson refused to see her.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.