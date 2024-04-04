Report: Teen in critical condition after drive-by on West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teenager is in the hospital after he was hit in a drive-by on the city’s West side.

KSAT-12 is reporting that it happened at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of North Calaveras Street.

Police say the victim was in the living room of the home when someone started shooting at the house.

The 13-year-old was hit in the back and was rushed to a hospital where he is said to be in critical condition.

The teen’s family members were sleeping at the time and were not hurt.

Officers searched to area but haven’t located the shooter or any witnesses. Police say they don’t have a motive for the shooting but they are still investigating.

KTSA News will update this developing story when more details are released.