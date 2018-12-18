Report: Texas senator denies sexting, but won’t say who did

By PAUL J. WEBER, Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A former U.S. prosecutor hired by the University of Texas says a state senator accused of sending sexually explicit text messages to a graduate student blamed them on someone else and didn’t fully cooperate with investigators.

The report released Tuesday concluded that Republican state Sen. Charles Schwertner didn’t violate university policies based on “available evidence.”

The report was signed by former U.S. attorney Johnny Sutton. The university hired him after a student this fall accused Schwertner of sending inappropriate text messages that included a nude photo with the face cropped out.

The report says Schwertner’s lawyers claimed another person sent the messages but wouldn’t identify who. Investigators say the messages were sent using an app called Hushed.

Attorneys for Schwertner didn’t immediately return messages Tuesday. Schwertner was re-elected in November.