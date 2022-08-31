Report uncovers cost to operate Migrant Resource Center in San Antonio

Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S., remove their shoelaces and others personal items while under custody of National Guard members as they await the arrival of U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. As U.S. officials anxiously waited, many of the migrants crossing the border from Mexico on Friday were oblivious to a pending momentous court ruling on whether to maintain pandemic-related powers that deny a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — More than one million dollars has been spent on housing, travel and other expenses for immigrants arriving in San Antonio.

A report from FOX 29 in San Antonio uncovered the amount of taxpayer dollars that have been used to run the Migrant Resource Center, which opened on the North side last month.

The station filed an open records request which indicates that as of August 15, the city has used more than $275 thousand on transportation for immigrants arriving at the center.

Then there is the cost associated with staffing the migrant center.

According to the FOX 29 report, 35 firefighters and 26 police officers are assigned to the center on a daily basis. The amount of overtime pay to have them there was just under $750 thousand during the month of July.

And that’s just for the first month of the center’s operation.

The city made no announcement that the San Pedro Avenue facility was going to open up, but then word began to spread and many were wondering about it’s purpose.

The city reported that immigrants could sleep and eat at the center while waiting for flights or buses to the next destination.

Nearly 450 immigrants stay at the center each night with nearly the same amount being housed at other shelters in the area.

The city says they will be reimbursed by the federal government for the operating cost of the resource center.