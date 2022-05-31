Report: Uvalde school, city police no longer cooperating with investigation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Uvalde Police Department and the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department are reportedly no longer cooperating with investigators, ABC News reports.
Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the law enforcement response to the Robb Elementary School shooting last Tuesday.
Sources to ABC News say the decision to stop cooperating happened soon after DPS director Col. Steven McCraw stated at a news conference that a delayed entry into the classroom was “the wrong decision”.
None of the agencies involved responded to requests for comment.