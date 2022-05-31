      Weather Alert

Report: Uvalde school, city police no longer cooperating with investigation

Dennis Foley
May 31, 2022 @ 4:31pm
UVALDE, TEXAS - MAY 26: Uvalde police cars are seen near City Hall on May 26, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School after a man entered the school through an unlocked door and barricaded himself in a classroom where the victims were located. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Uvalde Police Department and the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department are reportedly no longer cooperating with investigators, ABC News reports.

Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the law enforcement response to the Robb Elementary School shooting last Tuesday.

Sources to ABC News say the decision to stop cooperating happened soon after DPS director Col. Steven McCraw stated at a news conference that a delayed entry into the classroom was “the wrong decision”.

None of the agencies involved responded to requests for comment.

