Report: Woman arrested for allegedly holding mother at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 44 year-old woman is in jail for allegedly holding her mother at gunpoint.

FOX 29 is reporting that Lorraine Garza arrived at her mother’s home on San Antonio’s West Side this weekend and once inside, she began using her mother’s tablet.

When the mother asked Garza to return the tablet, the woman reportedly became angry and broke the device.

Garza allegedly went to her brother’s bedroom, grabbed one of his guns and pointed it at her mother.

The report indicates that Garza then told her mother that she was not her “real mother”.

FOX 29 reports that the woman the cut the phone and internet lines, and grabbed another of her brother’s guns before leaving on a bicycle.

Garza’s brother called for help when he returned to the home a few hours later.

Police arrested Garza on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. She’s being held at the Bexar County Jail with bond set at $50,000.

Garza’s mother reportedly told police that her daughter suffers from mental illness. Her pre-trial hearing is scheduled for February.