Reports: Former Army counterintelligence agent identified as Martha’s Vineyard migrant recruiter

Edgartown MA - September 15th 2022: Ricardo Gallardo (center right) an undocumented immigrant from Venezuela is warmly welcomed by a Marthas Vineyard resident, Rebecca Mandelli (center left) as they dance briefly outside of the Saint Andrews Episcopal Church, on Marthas Vineyard. (Photo by Dominic Chavez for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A former U.S. Army counterintelligence agent and combat medic specialist has been identified by media outlets as the woman who allegedly helped arrange migrant flights from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.

The New York Times reported migrants were able to pinpoint the woman they said offered clothes, food, and money to one migrant in the area of San Pedro Avenue to find others to board a flight to Massachusetts.

CNN said a friend of the woman confirmed to them the woman in the photos is Perla Huerta.

The U.S. Army confirmed to the cable news network Huerta spent 20 years in the Army, wrapping up her time in August as a master sergeant. A spokesman said Huerta had been deployed twice to Iraq in 2003-2004 and 2008-2009, four times to Afghanistan, and one deployment to Djibouti.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told KENS 5 that his office has persons of interest in its investigation into the flights, but was not in a position to release those names publicly.