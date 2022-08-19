Reports of gunfire near White House

Authorities are investigating reports of gun shots blocks from the White House overnight. Three people were detained.

The U.S. Park Police say they got reports at about 1:15 a.m. of gunfire near 1600 Constitution Avenue.

That’s near the National Mall and Washington Monument.

The Park Police say officers found three unoccupied vehicles that had been hit by gunfire but it didn’t appear anyone was wounded by those shots. Shell casings were also found, CBS Washington, D.C. affiliate WUSA-TV reports.

Officers recovered a firearm nearby and a juvenile and two adults were detained by officers, the Park Police report. They said the juvenile had a firearm.

There was no continuing threat to the public, the police added.

Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers and the United States Secret Service were also at the scene, WUSA says.