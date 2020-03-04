      Weather Alert

Republican agitator makes runoff for Texas schools seat

Associated Press
Mar 4, 2020 @ 8:50am
By JIM VERTUNO Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Republican agitator who has called President Donald Trump a child rapist and posts risque images of women on social media has advanced to a runoff in the GOP primary for a seat on the influential Texas State Board of Education.

Robert Morrow has long been a thorn for Texas Republicans. Party leaders pledged to oppose his nomination.

The Board of Education helps set policy and curriculum for the state’s public school system. Morrow’s top campaign issue is to “impeach, convict and remove Donald Trump.”

