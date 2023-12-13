Republican challenger for Bexar County Sheriff wants to send “Hollywood Javi” home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Republican challenger is emerging, and he is looking to replace Javier Salazar as Sheriff of Bexar County.

Former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Dennis Casillas announced his campaign for Bexar County Sheriff and completed his filing to appear on

the Republican Primary ballot in March 2024.

“I am proud to announce my candidacy for Bexar County Sheriff and I look forward to serving our citizens and the men and women of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office as their next Sheriff!” Casillas says. “Javier Salazar has failed Bexar County citizens and the deputies that serve under his management. Our county is less safe, criminals run wild, and the morale of the Sheriff’s office is the lowest it’s been in decades. I am running for Sheriff to be a public safety first Sheriff, not a politician who wears a badge.”

Casillas says over the next several months of the campaign he will make the case Javier Salazar cares more about politics than people. He says deputies are in danger and that morale in the Sheriff’s Office is at a low point. Casillas says his number one goal is public safety. He accuses the sitting Sheriff with engaging in dog-and-pony shows.

“Javier Salazar’s 15 minutes of fame are up, it’s time to send Hollywood Javi home,” said Casillas.

Casillas cites major fixes he will focus on as Sheriff, among those being the hiring of more deputies and putting more of them on the streets. Instituting jail reform by decreasing jail overtime and creating a humane and safe jail are additional priorities.

Casillas says jail detention officers, who are working 72-80 hours a week, need to have mental health issues addressed. Casillas says he will focus on the mounting number of in-custody deaths at the jail.

Building on cleaning up the jail, Casillas says he will continue to promote education and promotional opportunities to attract and retain Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Casillas maintains he will be a Sheriff for all the people of Bexar County and is not beholden to political friends or one political party.