Republican Congressman Will Hurd votes for Democrats Police Reform Bill
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — When the House approved a policing overhaul submitted by Democrats, a few Republicans cast their vote in favor of it.
Including Texas Congressman Will Hurd .
Hurd says he supported the bill because it made a small step forward on police reform.
This came after he expressed that he wasn’t happy with how the bill was drafted.
He says the bill failed to empower police chiefs and called it a “missed opportunity”.
“Everyone here believes as I do. That whether your skin is black or your uniform is blue, you should not feel targeted in this country.”
Hurd says keeping bad cops off the force could prevent another killing like George Floyd. It would protect good police officers by ensuring bad officers, like George Floyd’s murderer don’t soil the reputations of good officers.”
The Democratic sponsored George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 passed by a vote of 236 to 181 with Hurd, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Fred Upton of Michigan being the only Republican to cross party lines to vote for the bill.
President Donald Trump’s administration says he will veto the Democratic bill.