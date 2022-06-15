Republican Mayra Flores wins race for Texas’ Congressional District 34 seat

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The GOP gains a seat in the House after a special election in Texas.
Republican Mayra Flores will represent Texas’ 34th Congressional District.
She defeats Democrat Dan Sanchez with 51-percent of the vote. Sanchez came away with 43%.
The seat is an area of Texas that has been a traditional Democratic stronghold, running from just East of San Antonio and stretching along the coast down to the border.
The seat was left vacant after Democratic Congressman Filemon Vela resigned in March.
The win means Flores will serve out the remainder of Vela’s term but has to start campaigning right away. She’s facing Democratic Congressman Vicente Gonzalez in the general election in November for the seat. The quick turn around due to the 34th Congressional District being redrawn recently.
Texas Democrats say they’re confident they will win the seat back in November.
Flores becomes the first ever Mexican-born U.S. congresswoman. She moved to the U.S with her family when she was 6 years old.