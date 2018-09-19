Republican Pete Flores wins Senate seat in Democratic stronghold

CORRECTS DATE Republican Pete Flores, second from left, talks to supporters as Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, left, and Republican State Chairman James Dickey, second from right, high-five after Flores defeated Democrat Pete Gallego in a runoff election, capturing a reliably blue state Senate seat, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in San Antonio. Flores will replace Sen. Carlos Uresti, who stepped down in June after being sentenced to 12 years in prison on federal fraud charges. State Sen. Donna Campbell is at right. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A Republican has turned Texas Senate District 19 red for the first time in more than a century.

Pete Flores defeated Democrat Pete Gallego in the special election runoff to replace former state Senator Carlos Uresti, who resigned after being convicted of fraud.

Flores garnered 53 percent of the vote and Gallego drew 47 percent in the unofficial returns Tuesday night.

Flores, the first Hispanic Republican to serve in the Texas Senate, was backed by some high-ranking GOP elected officials, including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who introduced Flores at his victory party.

Flores is a former Texas game warden, who recently said on the Trey Ware Morning Show that the jump into the political arena is about public service.

“This is just a continuation of that public service. Sometimes we need to step up and this was one of those occasions when it was very necessary,” he stated.

Flores said the district needs representation.

“That’s the primary thing we need. The previous senator hadn’t been going to see his constituents like he should,” said Flores.

He’ll serve the remainder of Uresti’s term, which expires in 2020.