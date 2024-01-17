Republican presidential candidates descend on NH one week before primary
ATKINSON, NH – Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, and Ron DeSantis descended upon New Hampshire one week before the first-in-the-nation primary. All three candidates held events across New Hampshire on Tuesday night.
Polls so far have agreed. According to Real Clear Politics, Trump has beat any other candidate by double digits in most polls leading up to the primaries.
However, after Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of the race during the Iowa caucuses, a new poll by the American Research Group showed Nikki Haley neck in neck with Trump – with both candidates polling at 40%.
Political experts say New Hampshire’s results aren’t necessarily predicted by Iowa’s. “If there is a state where somebody other than Trump is going to do well, it’s probably going to be here, and I so I think that makes New Hampshire something of a do or die state for both Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis,” said Chris Galdieri, a political science professor at St. Anselm College.
The New Hampshire primary takes place on January 23rd. There was an ABC News Republican debate scheduled for Thursday, but on Tuesday Nikki Haley dropped out, saying she wouldn’t go to another debate unless President Trump was present as well.
Trump has not attended a single televised debate this election season so far.