Republican Will Hurd announces presidential bid

Former Texas Congressman Will Hurd announced he’s running for president on “CBS Mornings” Thursday.

“This morning, I filed to be the Republican nominee for president of the United States,” Hurd told “CBS Mornings.”

Hurd, 45, was first elected to serve Texas’s 23rd Congressional District in 2014, beating a Democratic incumbent by two points. The majority-Hispanic district stretches along the Rio Grande, west of San Antonio and east of El Paso. Hurd was reelected by narrow margins twice before joining a wave of congressional Republicans who retired before the 2020 election.

A self-described “dark horse” candidate, Hurd now enters a crowded field with 11 other Republican candidates.

The latest CBS News poll shows former President Donald Trump leading the large field, with 62% support among likely Republican primary voters.

In a video announcing his presidential candidacy, Hurd singled out only two 2024 presidential candidates by name. Alluding to President Joe Biden’s framing of the 2020 campaign as a “battle for the soul of our nation,” Hurd says in the ad, “The soul of our country is under attack,” and goes on to identify threats to Americans — illegal immigration, fentanyl, “out of control” immigration, crime and homelessness.

“President Biden can’t solve these problems—or won’t,” Hurd continues. “And if we nominate a lawless, selfish, failed politician like Donald Trump—who lost the House, the Senate, and the White House — we all know Joe Biden will win again.”

Since he left Congress, Hurd has worked in the private sector as an investment banker and consultant in cybersecurity and foreign affairs. Before his career in politics, he spent nearly a decade as an undercover CIA officer working in counterterrorism.

In Congress, Hurd was viewed as a moderate on a number of issues. In 2017, he voted against the Republican effort to repeal the nation’s health care law, enacted under President Obama. Hurd, the only Republican in the House from a border district, called the southern “border crisis” a “myth,” opposed the border wall championed by Trump and supported a pathway to citizenship for young undocumented immigrants, known as DREAMers.

Hurd characterized some of Trump’s tweets as “racist” and wrote that he believed that then-President Trump was being manipulated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While speaking with voters in Littleton, New Hampshire, last week, Hurd said that in order for Republicans to take the White House in 2024, this election needs to be a referendum on Mr. Biden — not Donald Trump.

Hurd was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, the child of a White mother and Black father. He studied computer science at Texas A&M University, where he was student body president. Immediately after he graduated in 2000, he went to work at the CIA.

In March 2020, he wrote a book, “American Reboot: An Idealist’s Guide to Getting Big Things Done,” published by Simon & Schuster, a subsidiary of Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS News.