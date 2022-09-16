Republicans and Democrats touring Bexar County Elections Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Elections Department is opening its doors to Republican and Democrat representatives ahead of the November 8 midterm elections.

On Friday, members of the media had the opportunity to see the inner workings of the facility at 1103 South Frio in San Antonio.

Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen pointed out some of the security measures in place to make sure the votes cast are valid and protected.

“The room that we do everything in is completely stand-alone. There is no internet connection in that room. Our machines, the units at every single poll site are stand-alone. They are not connected to each other, they are not connected to each other for power,” said Callanen.

Each precinct in Bexar County has a large steel cage with numerous locks and equipment that stores and protects the votes that are cast. Within that cage is a blue box that contains the votes, and representatives say as many as four locks are in place to keep the large structure secure.

Requests for absentee voting ballots have been coming in since January, and you have until October 28 to ask for one. Early voting in-person will take place October 24-November 4.

You can learn more about the process of early voting and other requirements by clicking here.

Four of San Antonio’s largest school districts are declaring November 8 a ‘voting holiday’ with no classes scheduled. The Board of Trustees at East Central ISD decided Thursday to join other districts, including Northeast ISD, Northside ISD and Southwest ISD in keeping kids at home on voting day.

The deadline for you to register to vote in Bexar County is October 11, and you can get more information on that process by clicking here.