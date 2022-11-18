KTSA KTSA Logo

Republicans Put The Biden Crime Family On Notice

By Lars Larson
November 18, 2022 3:47PM CST
After the midterm elections, Republicans have won control of the House and Democrats have won control of the Senate. Senator James Comer (R-KY) spoke at a news conference on Thursday and vowed to continue the investigation into the Biden Administration. Why? Because he wants to root out waste, fraud, and abuse.” From Burisma to laptops, the “Big Guy” Joe Biden and his crooked clan seem to have done a lot of shady business dealings, and Congressman James Comer says he’s going to hold them accountable, but will it happen? For more information, Lars speaks with Ben Whedon, who is a reporter for Just The News.

