Rescue dogs star in sweet photo shoot to get adopted for National Pet Day

Nataba/iStock

(NEW YORK) — In honor of National Pet Day on April 11, pet food company “I and Love and You” teamed up with several pet rescues to help pets find their forever homes.

National Pet Day is a great time to raise awareness for pet adoption.

To celebrate, seven lucky dogs got pampered and then had an adorable photoshoot with pet photographer Kristen Bretscher.

Check out the bios of these adoptable dogs in the Colorado area provided by the shelters.



Khloe from Red Fern Animal Rescue

Khloe is available for adoption at Red Fern Animal Rescue.

This 2-year-old Lab mix was rescued from a high-kill shelter in south Texas. Over the past several months, Khloe has been in and out of foster homes and boarding programs. Khloe is spayed, housebroken, crate trained and gets along with other dogs easily. Throughout her time in foster care, she has shown off her very affectionate personality and has been patiently waiting for a “furever” family to give all her love and snuggles to.



Sophie from Red Fern Animal Rescue

Sophie is available for adoption at Red Fern Animal Rescue.

Little Sophie quickly became a staff favorite at a high-kill shelter in south Texas. The staff worked to save this sweet and spunky girl’s life. Red Fern Animal Rescue quickly took Sophie in and placed her with a loving foster family. She has been searching for her forever home for just over six months and is often overlooked because of her breed. Sophie loves meeting new people and is very loving toward children. When she’s not trying to snuggle, her hobbies include tumbling around in the grass and searching for more people to snuggle.



Tess from Life is Better Rescue

Tess is staying at Life is Better Rescue and looking to find her forever home.

Tess is a sweetheart that wants nothing more than to be a part of a family. This smart pup quickly picks up on her family members’ routines and follows them to a T. She also keeps her big ears out for whenever her owner calls and will respond right away. Tess’s hobbies include football, chewing on her bone and long walks. Tess has on the hunt for the perfect family to call her own for just over six months.



Tanner from My Fairy Dawg Mother



Tanner is available for adoption from My Fairy Dawg Mother.

This handsome boy was given just 48 hours to live due to his broken hip. That’s when My Fairy Dawg Mother swooped in and saved him. Today, Tanner has made a full recovery and is now enjoying everything that life has to offer. Tanner has been a part of the shelter system for over 220 days. He loves to play with his toys and is excellent with other dogs. His hobbies include meeting new people and trying to snuggle with future family members.



Bria from My Fairy Dawg Mother

Bria is available for adoption from My Fairy Dawg Mother.

Bria has been a part of the shelter system for just over 200 days. She joins the My Fairy Dog Mother Rescue squad from a kill shelter in Houston. Bria arrived at the Texas shelter with her own puppies who were all quickly adopted. After several weeks awaiting her forever home, the shelter contacted My Fairy Dawg Mother to get Bria placed in a loving foster home. Today, Bria is thriving. She absolutely loves people and feels very comfortable in family settings and around other dogs.



Ricky from OutPaws

Ricky is looking for his forever home.

Ricky is one little trooper! He was found as a stray on the streets but has blossomed into a loving little pup. Ricky has quickly found his confidence with his foster family and gets along well with other dogs and is very outgoing. He is the sweetest little cuddle bug and gets excited when given a warm blanket. Ricky’s hobbies include bonding with other pups and snuggling on the couch.



Kelsey from OutPaws

Kelsey is ready to be adopted from OutPaws.

Kelsey, also known as the brown-eyed-beauty, was rescued a week before she was scheduled to be put down. Kelsey has been with a foster family for almost year, patiently waiting for the right family to come pick her up and take her to her “furever” home. Kelsey’s ideal perfect day is chasing a big ball and napping on the couch afterwards, complete with lots of snuggles. When Kelsey gets excited, she has this little happy dance of her own that causes smiles across Denver!



Want to adopt?

For more information on the adorable dogs above visit “I and Love and You.”

If you’re not in the Colorado area and want to adopt, you can find a local shelter here.

