Researchers name pre-historic beaver fossil after Texas based “Buc-ee’s” travel centers

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — They could have called it “Circle K” or “7-11” but that wouldn’t have fit as perfectly as the name researchers at the University of Texas have given to a recently identified ancient beaver species.

The partial skull of the ancient beaver was found back in the early 1940’s and researchers learned it lived in Texas around 15 million years ago.

In a study published in Palaeontologia Electronica, UT Austin research associate Steve May says he came up with the name for the species while out driving one day.

He saw a sign for Buc-ee’s which read “This Is Beaver Country”.

So, the ancient beaver has been tagged ” Anchitheriomys buceei ” but you can make it easier on yourself by calling it “A. buceei”.

Buc-ee’s, the Texas based travel center with the cartoon beaver mascot, was named after its founder Arch “Beaver” Aplin III.

Buc-ee’s was founded in Clute, Texas in 1982 with the first travel center opening in Luling in 2001.

It has since expanded to more than 40 locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Additional locations are planned for Missouri and Virginia.