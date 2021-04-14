Resident at a San Antonio group home stabbed during argument
MGN image
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is in the hospital and five more taken into custody after a stabbing at a group home on the South Side.
The stabbing took place at the home on Pleasanton Road at around 11:30 P.M. Tuesday.
An argument started up and a man in his 60’s, was stabbed in the abdomen.
He was in critical condition when he arrived at University Hospital.
Police took 5 other people into custody. They later determined that a 71 year old man was the one who stabbed the victim. He’s been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.