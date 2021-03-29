Resident shoots man crawling through a window of a San Antonio home
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man has been shot to death as he tried to climb through a window of a home on the East Side.
Police were called to the home on Shelburn Drive at around 10 P.M. Sunday.
The man was shot several times as he tried to get in through a window in the back of the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Whether or not the deceased and the shooter knew each other hasn’t been determined.
The shooter was brought in for questioning and is said to be fully cooperative with police.
No charges have been filed.