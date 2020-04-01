      Weather Alert

Residents at San Antonio apartment complex are told a neighbor has tested positive for COVID-19

Don Morgan
Apr 1, 2020 @ 7:11am
Photo: Fountainhead Apartments Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An apartment complex near the Medical Center has sent out a letter to it’s residents that one of their neighbors has tested positive for coronavirus.

Fountainhead Apartments management notified their tenants on Tuesday.

The company can’t release any details about the person due to legal and privacy concerns but they are taking extra safety measures by bringing in a professional cleaning service.

Their primary focus will be disinfecting the common areas at the complex.

Foutainhead Apartments is located on Horizon Hill Boulevard on the city’s Northwest side.


 

TAGS
Coronavirus Fountainhead Apartments San Antonio
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming