Residents at San Antonio apartment complex are told a neighbor has tested positive for COVID-19
Photo: Fountainhead Apartments Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An apartment complex near the Medical Center has sent out a letter to it’s residents that one of their neighbors has tested positive for coronavirus.
Fountainhead Apartments management notified their tenants on Tuesday.
The company can’t release any details about the person due to legal and privacy concerns but they are taking extra safety measures by bringing in a professional cleaning service.
Their primary focus will be disinfecting the common areas at the complex.
Foutainhead Apartments is located on Horizon Hill Boulevard on the city’s Northwest side.