Residents demand change during Monday night’s meeting of the Uvalde CISD

Don Morgan
Jul 19, 2022 @ 6:13am
Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the shootings at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Sunday, July 10, 2022. At least $14 million in donations has been raised in private and corporate donations for the families affected by the May 24 shooting, but creating a plan to ensure that the funds are distributed equitably and transparently takes time, usually months. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Angry families spoke out at a special meeting of the Uvalde CISD school board Monday night.

The meeting came a day after a Texas State House report on the Robb Elementary School massacre which showed a lack of response by law enforcement who crowded the school’s hallways the day of the shootings.

Pictures of the 19 students and 2 teachers who were killed that day were placed in the front row of the auditorium.

The meeting began with superintendent Hal Harrell apologizing for not holding the meeting sooner.

But his apology wasn’t accepted as one speaker after another demanded change, asking for the resignations of the school district’s police chief and the superintendent.

17 year old Jazmin Casares, whose 9 year old sister Jackie was killed that day, said she knows there’s nothing that could bring her sister back, but she asked the board to do something to prevent another family from losing their child.

Brett Cross, the uncle of victim Uziah Garcia, wanted to know why school district police chief Pete Arredondo has not been fired.

“He did nothing to go in. He didn’t try it or anything. Why in the Hell does he still have a job with y’all.”

Cross continued by demanding Arredondo be fired.

“If he’s not fired by noon tomorrow, then I want your resignation and every single one of you board members because you don’t give a damn about our children or us.”

Arredondo has been placed on administrative leave since June 22.

According to Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, three police officers have resigned since the May 24 massacre.

Some in the crowd demanded that the entire school board and police force resign and criminal charges be filed against some of the first responders. But by the time the meeting ended, no action was taken by the school board.

