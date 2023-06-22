KTSA KTSA Logo

Residents of San Antonio apartment complex rescued from balconies as fire destroys 16 unit building

By Don Morgan
June 22, 2023 5:57AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Several residents of a North Side apartment complex were rescued by firefighters as flames burned through their homes Thursday morning.

FOX 29 reports that the call from Icon Apartments on Patricia Drive came in at around 3 A.M.

Crews were met by heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building, and residents trapped on balconies as they tried to escape.

They were all rescued, but the 16 unit building has so much damage that is has been declared is a total loss.

Two of the residents were sent to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross has responded to help the displaced residents who will be relocated to other apartments at the complex.

The cause is under investigation.

