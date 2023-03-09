Residents who witnessed deadly dog attack on San Antonio’s West Side reportedly receiving death threats

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Residents who witnessed a deadly dog attack in a West Side neighborhood are reportedly receiving death threats and their property is being vandalized.

That’s according to a report from KSAT-12.

The February 24 attack happened in the 2800 block of Depla Street. The dogs got out of their yard and were wandering through the neighborhood when they attacked 81 year old Ramon Najera and his wife Janie. The couple were visiting someone when the dogs pounced on them.

Ramon Najera later died from his injuries while his wife and two other people who were trying to stop the attack were hospitalized.

The man and woman who own the dogs have been arrested and the dogs have been euthanized.

Witnesses are now saying since the attack, their lives are being threatened in retaliation for their statements to police.

The SAPD tells KSAT they are looking into the threats and whoever is making them could be charged with a felony.

Police have recently released information about past problems at the home of the dog owners.

Records show officers responded to calls concerning the residence more than 100 times in two years.

Some of the complaints were of shots fired, complaints about animals and at some point, Child Protective Services were brought in.