Resignations hit SAISD over campus shutdowns and cold weather issues

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two high-ranking officials with the San Antonio Independent School District tendered their resignations this morning as district schools are still shut down for inspections and repairs after one-third of the campuses were closed earlier this week.

Ken Thompson, the Deputy Superintendent of Operations, and Mike Eaton, Chief of Operations, both turned in their resignation notices.

This comes as Superintendent Jaime Aquino continues to apologize for the shutdown after schools were not adequately prepared to deal with a deep freeze earlier in the week.

KSAT12 obtained a memo sent out by Aquino after he accepted their resignations. He thanked Thompson and Eaton, saying they had contributed significantly to the district, but said, “We must admit that this was an error on the part of leaders in our district.”

More than 30 schools were closed after the big freeze hit the area, canceling the Martin Luther King march and other events.

All 98 of the district’s schools were closed Thursday and Friday due to heating system failures which made opening schools too cold to teach.