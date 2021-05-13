      Weather Alert

Restaurant on San Antonio’s Northwest Side Destroyed By Fire

Don Morgan
May 13, 2021 @ 5:40am
Photo: The Grill at Leon Springs facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A landmark restaurant on San Antonio’s Northwest side is a total loss today after fire destroyed the building.

Firefighters were called to The Grill at Leon Springs on IH-10 West just before 1 A.M. Thursday.

Flames were already shooting through the roof by the time crews got there and they had to work quick in order to prevent the flames from spreading to the Rudy’s Bar-B-Q next door.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before that happened but a flare up kept them on the scene for a while longer.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined but the building is a total loss.

TAGS
fire San Antonio The Grill at Leon Springs
Popular Posts
The Man Beaten By ANTIFA For Daring To Drive Near Them Now Fears He’s A Marked Man
Kate Brown’s New Announcement To Oregon ‘Your Body, My Choice’
Florida man steals two police cars during chase, "believed he had consent by mental telepathy"
Bexar County Deputies arrest 3 people in a drug bust on San Antonio's North Side
Winning lottery ticket purchased at a San Antonio HEB