Restaurant on San Antonio’s Northwest Side Destroyed By Fire
Photo: The Grill at Leon Springs facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A landmark restaurant on San Antonio’s Northwest side is a total loss today after fire destroyed the building.
Firefighters were called to The Grill at Leon Springs on IH-10 West just before 1 A.M. Thursday.
Flames were already shooting through the roof by the time crews got there and they had to work quick in order to prevent the flames from spreading to the Rudy’s Bar-B-Q next door.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before that happened but a flare up kept them on the scene for a while longer.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined but the building is a total loss.