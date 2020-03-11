Retired Converse Assistant Police Chief killed by a drunk driver
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A retired police officer has been killed by a drunk driver.
At around 9:30 P.M. Tuesday, 59 year old Rodney Rheiner was a passenger in a vehicle driving on Nacogdoches Road when he was rear ended by a woman who was trying to get away from a police officer.
The officer got her to pull over but she took off before he could get out of his cruiser.
She crashed into Rheiner a short time later. He and the driver of the vehicle he was in were brought to the hospital but Rheiner, who was a former Assistant Chief with the Converse Police Department, died soon after they arrived.
The driver remains in critical condition.
The woman who hit them hasn’t been identified but she was taken into custody and is facing intoxication manslaughter charges.
Nacogdoches road was closed for a couple of hours so crews could clear the scene.