KTSA KTSA Logo

Retired general sentenced for wire fraud, falsifying tax returns

By Christian Blood
April 26, 2023 5:40PM CDT
Share
Retired general sentenced for wire fraud, falsifying tax returns
Close up view of brown gavel over sound block on gray planks against textured wooden background.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A retired Air Force brigadier general will spend 12 months and one day in prison after his conviction for wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

Court documents show 59-year-old Scott A. Bethel of Spring Branch started working as a government contractor and advisor to the Air Force upon his active duty retirement in 2012. During that time, he launched his own business, working directly with government staffing contracts, which he tended to simultaneously with the work he conducted for his contract employer.  Bethel would seek hotel reimbursement from both his employer and the government. Bethel was accused of submitting false hotel invoices for stays with personal acquaintances rather than at hotels.  In total, Bethel received approximately $15,140.50 from the Air Force to which he was not entitled.

An examination of Bethel’s work laptop revealed that he had also falsified charitable deductions and business expenses from 2015 to 2019, resulting in a government tax loss of approximately $139,687.00.

In addition to the prison sentence, Bethel was also ordered to pay $154,827.50 in restitution.

“Our commitment to upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the public trust remains unwavering,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “No one is above the law, and my office will relentlessly prosecute those who abuse their positions for personal gain and undermine the integrity of our financial systems, regardless of their status or background.”

IRS-CI, General Services Administration Office of Inspector General, and the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigation investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Harris and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Porier prosecuted the case.

More about:
Air Force
brigadier general
false tax return
Scott A. Bethel
wire fraud

Popular Posts

1

8 month old baby shot while parents fight over gun, later dies at San Antonio hospital
2

National Weather Service predicting strong to severe storms Tuesday and Wednesday
3

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies construction worker killed when a pipe rolls off 18 wheeler
4

National Weather Service: Severe Thunderstorms Expected Thursday Afternoon/Evening
5

National Weather Service: Thunderstorms possible for San Antonio, Hill Country