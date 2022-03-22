      Weather Alert

Retired San Antonio police officer laid to rest this week

Katy Barber
Mar 22, 2022 @ 4:52pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A retired San Antonio police officer was laid to rest today.

Officer David Evans was remembered for his 30-year service to the San Antonio Police Department at his funeral on Tuesday at Community Bible Church.

Evans, 70, served the San Antonio Police Department from 1978 until 2007.

Evans was one of four officers shot in an early morning Jan. 3, 2003, shootout after a violent assault at a northeast side Denny’s. Evans was critically injured in the shooting and succumbed to complications from his injuries on February 25.

 

