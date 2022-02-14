      Weather Alert

Returned ballots, worry in Texas start 2022’s first primary

Associated Press
Feb 14, 2022 @ 5:03am

By PAUL J. WEBER and ACACIA CORONADO Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Early voting in the first primary of the 2022 midterm elections is starting in Texas.

But polls will open Monday under a rushed rollout of tougher voting restrictions that were passed last fall by state Republicans.

Elections officials in Houston say voters are confused about the new rules and that 40% of the first mail ballots that came in were sent back for not including required new information.

Texas Secretary of State John Scott says voters are getting used to the new process and that he expects things to run smoother in the May runoffs and general election in November.

 

