News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
Tune In
iHeart Radio
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Sean Rima
Ware and Rima
Rev. Sean riffs on Caitlyn!
Sean Rima
May 6, 2021 @ 5:21pm
The right Reverend Sean riffs on Caitlyn Jenner running for Gov of California!
TAGS
Caitlyn Jenner
ktsa
sean rima
Popular Posts
Politicians Are Telling Lockdown Kate Brown That Her Dictatorship Has Limits
Texas Democrat facing calls to resign after using racist slur when referring to Senator Tim Scott
Paving project on IH-35 in Schertz scheduled to begin Sunday night
Flash Flood Watch issued for the San Antonio area
San Antonio homeowner shot while watching TV
Recent Posts
Rev. Sean riffs on Caitlyn!
3 hours ago
Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “Lying Their A___ Off!”
5 hours ago
Attorneys: Texas AG unblocks Twitter critics after lawsuit
5 hours ago
Stay Connected
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
CONNECT WITH US
LISTEN TO US ON