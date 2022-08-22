KTSA KTSA Logo
Reverse abortions: are they real and do they work?

By Lars Larson
August 22, 2022 3:06PM CDT
Reverse Your Abortion (RYA) is a non-profit organization that offers hope to women who want to reverse a recent medical abortion. RYA is devoted to helping women make the best decision for themselves, whether it’s keeping their baby or safely ending their pregnancy. But is it ethical? For more information, Lars speaks with Dr. Bob Snyder.

 

